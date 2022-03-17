More Time To Give Input On Election Administration Plan

California counties that have adopted the Voter's Choice Act View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County election officials have extended the public comment period regarding the creation of an Election Administration Plan (EAP).

That plan is required under the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) model, which in addition to the vote-by-mail options available to all Californians, voters in VCA counties will have up to 10 days of in-person voting and the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their county. Further explanation of the act can be found on the California Secretary of State’s website.

Calaveras along with 28 counties, including Tuolumne, have adopted the VCA. To get voter feedback, Calaveras will hold an EAP public hearing Monday (March 21) from 2-4 p.m. at the county elections office at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas. That is the same day that the extended comment period ends. The EAP is the County’s general plan on conducting elections under the 2019 Senate Bill 450. The current adopted plan and proposed amended plan can be found by clicking here.

Those wanting to attend the hearing remotely can contact the Elections Department at (209)754-6376 or toll-free (833)536-8683 for details. Comments can also be emailed to: electionsweb@co.calaveras.ca.us