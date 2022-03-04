Here Comes The Snow

Pinecrest Lake Snow 12/14/15 View Photo

A cold weather system will bring moderate snow showers to the Sierra Nevada and lower foothills.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Yosemite National Park (outside of Yosemite Valley) until 10 PM Saturday.

The total snow accumulations will range from seven to thirteen inches.

Winds may gust as high as 45 mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Those with travel plans to the mountains this afternoon and evening should plan for moderate snow showers and lowering snow levels. Travel could become very difficult, if not impossible.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slopes of the Northern Sierra Nevada will go into effect starting at noon today and continue through 1 PM Saturday.

The heaviest snow is expected between 4 PM today and 4 AM Saturday.

Total snow accumulations above the 3,000 foot elevation, will range from four inches to one foot.

As the strong cold front makes its way across northern California, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 4 PM this afternoon through midnight tonight.

West winds in the central valley will range from fifteen to thirty mph, with expected gusts anywhere from thirty-five to forty-five mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds could also impact high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving.

Also, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Mother Lode, from 10 PM this evening until 1 PM Saturday

And a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, from 10 PM this evening until 10 PM Saturday.

The snow level will be lowering to around 2,000 feet by Saturday morning.

Total snow accumulations will range of two to five inches, between the 2,000 to 3,000 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as thirty-five mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.