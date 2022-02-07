Jamestown Taco Bell, Twain Harte Shopping Center, and South County Projects

Terra Vi Lodge Yosemite View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views over the weekend focused on projects currently being reviewed by the Tuolumne County Community Development Department.

Community Development Director Quincy Yaley was on the show, and says, “There are a number of interesting projects that have been submitted that we are working on.”

A fast-food restaurant could be coming to Jamestown. CDD is processing a permit for a Taco Bell on Highway 108 adjacent to Dollar General.

Further up Highway 108, the Twain Harte Shopping Center has had various vacant spots so the owners are looking to revitalize it.

Yaley says, “The site right now is limited to just commercial use and the owners have applied for a mixed-use designation that would allow for a broader variety of land uses.”

While no specific applications have been submitted, Yaley says housing would be allowed under the change. The board of supervisors will review the proposed zoning alteration later this year.

In addition, there is a new application for the building right behind the shopping center, the office space that houses the Twain Harte Library and some businesses. A proposal requests that the top floor be allowed to have residential units.

Meanwhile, in the Groveland area, two resort projects were approved by the supervisors not too long ago. The Yosemite Under Canvas glamping resort project is planned for Hardin Flat Road and the Terra Vi Lodge Yosemite (lodge, cabins and guest rooms) on Sawmill Mountain Road.

Yaley says, “The Under Canvas project is moving forward. There was litigation, but it has concluded, and they are free to move forward towards grading permits and improving the site. The other project (Terra Vi Yosemite) is still in litigation, so I am not sure where that will go.”

There is also a new resort project proposed on Highway 120 in Big Oak Flat at the site sometimes referred to as “the Scar.” The Yonder Yosemite project proposes a resort, conference space, and about 175 individual rooms. The county is finalizing the environmental review and is planning to bring it to the planning commission this spring.

You can find the full radio show focused on community development by clicking here. Other topics were housing, code compliance and streamlining the permit process.