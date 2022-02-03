Tree Removal Projects Will Cause Traffic Delays On Two Highways

Caltrans Tree Work - Mariposa County View Photo

Arnold, CA — Caltrans has awarded a $1.9 million contract to Sierra Mountain Construction of Sonora to remove hazard trees in Calaveras and Mariposa counties.

The work is related to the late December storm system that brought feet of snow to the Sierra. The removal work is planned on Highway 4 between Murphys and Arnold and Highway 140 from Catheys Valley to Mariposa.

The work is getting underway this week and will continue until sometime in the spring. The hours are 7am-4pm, Monday through Friday. Caltrans warns that motorists should anticipate up to 10-minute traffic delays. The work is weather permitting.