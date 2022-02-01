Man Arrested Following Highway 49 Crash

Sonora, CA — The CHP has released more details about a crash that impacted traffic on Monday morning along Highway 49 near the Stevenot Bridge at New Melones.

54-year-old Chad Jensen from Sonora was driving a Subaru southbound when he traveled off the road.

Officer Steve Machado adds, “He drove his vehicle back onto the roadway and came to a stop. After stopping in the roadway, he allowed his vehicle to roll backwards where it crashed into a drainage ditch.”

Officer Machado adds, “Upon the CHP’s arrival on scene, he was determined to be under the influence of a drug and placed under arrest. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.”

The incident occurred at Monday at 8:50am.