No PSPS Planned Despite High Winds

Sonora, CA — PG&E officials are commenting on an incoming high wind system anticipated to linger in the region through Wednesday.

Wind gusts of 30-45 mph, with some areas even up to 50 mph, are projected in the Sierra Foothills along northern and central California.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland says, “No Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are anticipated as mountain snowpack, a lower elevation grass crop and moist dead fuels have sufficiently mitigated wildfire risk across much of northern and central California.”

Adding, “As always, we encourage our customers to be safe and to be prepared for the potential of outages.”

