Wind Advisories From The Central Valley To The Sierra Nevada

Forest area in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, effective from now until 6 PM Wednesday.

North winds of fifteen to thirty-five mph are expected, with gusts up to forty-five mph.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has also been issued for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada, starting at 4 PM this afternoon and continuing until 6 PM Wednesday.

Northeast winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely, with gusts up to fifty mph.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

There are currently no chain or snow tire restrictions up to the winter closure gates on Highways 108, 4, or 120. There are also no restrictions on Highway 88 (Carson Pass). For the latest road conditions, click the traffic tab on myMotherLode.com.