Structure Fire At Columbia Apartments

Columbia, CA — Firefighters are working a multi-family structure fire at a Columbia apartment complex.

The blaze is at the Sierra Commons Apartments in the 11000 block of State Street near South Gold Street, off Parrotts Ferry Road. CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived they found flames coming from the front door of a second-story unit. There is no word as to whether the fire has spread to any other rooms or apartments. We’ll have more information as soon as additional information comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

