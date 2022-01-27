Yosemite Attendance On Rebound Following COVID Decline

Yosemite - Half Dome Cables View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The year-end statistics for 2021 show that 3.4 million people passed through the gates of Yosemite National Park.

Visitation was limited last year by a reservation system put in place over the summer months. It was allowed to expire in the fall, and it is currently unknown if it will return this coming summer.

Still, the numbers are significantly up from 2020 when only 2.3 million visitors came to the park. That was the lowest attendance among the records dating back to 1985 when 2.9 million people came through the gates.

In addition to being closed from March until June of 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions, the park dealt with smoke impacts from the Creek Fire in nearby Fresno County.

Yosemite reported annual attendance of over 4-million each year from 2014 to 2019, including the record-breaking year of 2016 when over 5.2-million people came through the park gates.