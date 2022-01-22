Pooch Rescued When Home Threatened By Fire

Dog found in evacuated house near Tuolumne house fire View Photos

Groveland, CA – As a house fire raged, threatening neighboring houses and forcing evacuations, deputies found no humans, only a frightened pup.

Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies assisted fire crews with a blaze on Skyline Road in Tuolumne City on Thursday morning with evacuations, as reported here. CalFire determined two houses were in danger from the flames. The one directly east of the fire was considered at most risk with fire officials deciding force entry was needed to make sure no one was inside, according to sheriff’s officials.

While doing a safety sweep of the house, deputies discovered a shivering dog in one of the bedrooms. Deputy K. Souza whisked the doggy from the home and kept it warm and safe in his patrol vehicle until the pooch could be returned to his owners. Luckily, no individuals were injured in the blaze and no other homes were damaged by the flames. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.