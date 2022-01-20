Update: House Fire In Tuolumne

Cal fire Truck View Photo

Update at 11:55 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews continue to work to knock down a house fire in the 20400 block of Skyline Road near Ponderosa Way in Tuolumne. They add that the home is now fully engulfed in flames and power lines are down. Several residents nearby have been notified that they could be forced to evacuate their homes at any moment. There is a threat that the flames could spread to nearby vegetation. There is no word as to whether any individuals were inside the home when the blaze broke out. We will post more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 11:45 a.m.: Tuolumne, CA — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Tuolumne County.

It is in the 20400 block of Skyline Road neat Ponderosa Way in Tuolumne. CAL Fire reports that when fire crews arrived on the scene the second floor of the home was about 75-percent engulfed in flames. They also detailed that there is a threat that the flames could spread to nearby vegetation. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.