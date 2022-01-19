Sonora Officially Hires Interim City Administrator

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council finalized a contract with Interim City Administrator Melissa Eads that will pay $70,000 over the next six months.

Eads was most previously the Angels Camp City Administrator. At last night’s meeting, former Angels Camp Mayors Amanda Folendorf (now Calaveras Board of Supervisors Chair) and Joe Oliveira spoke in support of her hiring. Oliveira called Eads an “excellent crisis manager.”

Sonora City Attorney Douglas White also read a statement noting that former Angels Camp Mayor Alvin Broglio and the Angels Camp police and fire chiefs endorse the hiring.

Derek Nunes, a local business owner, however, said he was concerned about the selection. He raised concerns about an ongoing lawsuit he said Eads is involved with regarding the City of Angels Camp and opposition to some decisions she made during her tenure there.

Another person voiced opposition about the price of the contract, which over a full year would total $140,000.

City Attorney White indicated that the average going rate for a city administrator in California is about $180,000 and many contracts are now eclipsing $200,000.

In the end, the council members voiced support for Eads and voted to approve her contract, 5-0. Her first day on the job will be today.

The city’s most recent city administrator, Mary Rose Rutikanga, spent two years in the position. Prior to that, Tim Miller was in the role for nearly a decade and Greg Applegate for 18 years.