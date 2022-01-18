Some Schools Close Due To COVID Cases

Sonora, CA — Two schools are temporarily closed in Tuolumne County as they deal with the impacts of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

We reported earlier that Sonora Elementary announced to parents over the weekend that classes are canceled today and tomorrow due to the number of vital staff unable to attend work.

Meanwhile, Belleview Elementary School has now canceled classes all this week due to the high number of COVID cases among students and staff. Belleview plans to reopen next week.

Yesterday afternoon, Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker stated, “This will be a challenging week for schools. Not only are we experiencing difficulty in finding substitute teachers for classrooms, many of our critical staff are also not able to work. This is causing operational complications which has resulted in the closure of classrooms and entire school sites.”

