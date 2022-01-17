Statement From Superintendent Parker On COVID School Challenges

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker has put out a statement regarding the challenges of keeping classrooms open during the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

Parker’s full statement is below:

“This will be a challenging week for schools. Not only are we experiencing difficulty in finding substitute teachers for classrooms, many of our critical staff are also not able to work. This is causing operational complications which has resulted in the closure of classrooms and entire school sites. School leaders are trying to keep schools open but there comes a time when it is simply not feasible to operate school safely. Please work with your child’s school by keeping your child home when ill and providing up to date contact information.

Please contact your district for opportunities to become a substitute teacher or to discuss becoming a substitute staff member. Continue to practice mask wearing indoors, seek vaccinations and boosters at upcoming clinics, and access opportunities to test when needed. Please also understand the goal of all school leaders in Tuolumne County is to provide the best educational experiences for your child in a safe environment. We know that by working together in a collaborative, compassionate, and caring manner we can get through this trying time.

Information on joining the Substitute Consortium that serves all school districts in Tuolumne County can be found here: https://www.tcsos.us/substitute-teaching/ or call (209)536-2015.”