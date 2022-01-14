Suspicious New Year’s Day Death Being Investigated In Calaveras County

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — A man died on New Year’s Day after a “mutual combat” fight in Copperopolis, but showed no outward signs of injury.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Stone Street near the Gateway Hotel in the Copperopolis Town Square after receiving reports of an unconscious male. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark told Clarke Broadcasting the victim was already on the way to the hospital when deputies arrived, but emergency responders relayed that the “male subject did not have any obvious signs of trauma.”

Deputies questioned witnesses who admitted that there was a “physical altercation” between two males. Lt. Stark disclosed that during the initial investigation “deputies concluded that there was alcohol involved and that it was mutual combat [meaning both agreed to the fight].”

Later that day, the male victim was taken to another outside county hospital where it was determined that he had sustained serious bodily injuries. Lt. Stark relayed, “Detectives later found out that the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

No arrests have been made and further information including the victim’s name, age, or where he is from has been released, as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Calaveras County Sheriff’s Investigations Division at (209) 754-6500.