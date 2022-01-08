Traffic Impact Due To Holiday Decoration Removal On A Sonora Landmark

Historic Red church in Sonora decked out for the holidays View Photo

Sonora, CA — There could be short traffic delays this afternoon in downtown Sonora, as holiday decorations are being taken down.

City officials relay that crews will be taking the Christmas lights that were hung on the outside and outlining the historic “Red Church” or St. James Episcopal Church on North Washington/Highway 49 and Snell streets. Those streets could be partially closed, including from Snell Street down to Wyckoff Street to allow for equipment used to reach the higher lights on the steeple.

The work will take place today (Saturday, Jan. 8th), between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. Motorists are asked to obey all signage while slowing down near crews and equipment in the cone zones.

