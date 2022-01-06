Second Weekend In January Events

There are a few events planned for this weekend in the Mother Lode.

The Summerville High School and Connections Visual Performing Arts Academy will present Footloose the Musical featuring over 30 students. Showtimes are Friday, January 7th through January 15th. Friday and Saturday nights at 7 PM matinees at 2 PM each Saturday and a showing on Thursday, January 13th at 7 PM. Ticket and cast details are in the community event listing here.

This Saturday and every 2nd Saturday the Jamestown Outdoor Marketplace is hosting local craft vendors and local musicians playing only for tips. Event organizers note the free event will be held rain or shine from 10 AM to 4 PM on January 8th. Details are featured in our Classifieds Event Promotions here. Railtown 1897 State Historic Park and their shop are also open for tours seven days per week. Their shop is also open. The train ride season begins in April.

Gold Rush Days with docents are confirmed to be in Columbia State Historic Park this weekend from 1 PM to 4 PM. The docents will be in period attire providing information on the buildings, businesses, equipment, and interior décor of family homes, along with history of the times for visitors.

As detailed earlier the Columbia College Claim Jumper’s basketball game this weekend was canceled due to the other team testing positive for Covid.

This weekend is Sonora’s Second Saturday Art Night. Starting at 5 PM participating galleries, restaurants, and shops offer a blend of art, live music, performers and art demonstrations.

Ticket Sales end on January 10th for next week’s Tuolumne County 4-H Drive-Through Dinner. Funds raised will go directly to the Tuolumne County 4-H Youth program to cover costs for membership fees, events and programs for local kids. The dinner will consist of a whole cooked tri-tip, a quart of cowboy beans, bag of salad and a loaf of garlic bread picked up at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Chocolate loaf cakes and Lemon loaf cakes will be available for purchase too with a limited quantity available and no holds. Details are in the event listing here.

Local ski resorts are open as detailed here. Local movie theaters are open, showtimes are here.

Next weekend is the 2nd Annual Calaveras Arts and Music Awards (CAMMIE) as detailed here. Due to Omnicron Covid-19 Variant concerns ticked sales have stopped and will be refunded and some modification have been made, the awards presentation will be held virtually from 7 PM to 10 PM on www.copperopolis.rocks and other internet outlets. The afterparty and pre-Awards have been canceled. The live audience is scaled back to invitation-only award recipients and their guests wishing to attend. Next weekend Murphys Creek Theatre plans to present Doubt: A Parable.