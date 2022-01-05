COVID Postponing Columbia College Basketball Games

Columbia College Athletics Claim Jumpers View Photo

Columbia, CA: Columbia College is being forced to cancel a couple of men’s basketball games.

College Athletic Director LaDeane Hansten tells Clarke Broadcasting that tonight’s game against Fresno City College and Saturday’s versus Porterville College have been postponed. She detailed that the reason is “due to COVID issues throughout the Central Valley Conference.”

The problem is not with Columbia fielding a team but the other colleges in the conference that have players out sick, according to Hansten. She also noted that they are “working hard with the other coaches to get these games rescheduled and we will let you know as soon as we have any updated information.”

The men’s team is having a terrific year and filling the stands with its 14-0 record.