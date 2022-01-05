Mostly Clear
Motorcycle Crash Closes Section Of Shaws Flat Road

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a section of Shaws Flat Road in Sonora slowing traffic during the evening commute.

The CHP reports that a Volkswagon sedan and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Highway 49. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no information on injuries at this time.  Shaws Flat is closed in both directions as the wreckage is blocking the roadway. Officers are diverting traffic from the roadway.

While traffic is still moving on the highway officers are directing motorists as traffic is slow going and it is getting backed up. Motorists may want to find an alternative route.

There is no word as to when Shaws Flat will reopen.

