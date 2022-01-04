Tuolumne County Hires New Health Officer

Sonora, CA — With a 5-0 vote, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of a new Health Officer, effective April 19.

We reported earlier that Dr. Kimiberly Freeman is a longtime local physician who has served in various leadership roles in the county.

You can find her background and resume by clicking here.

She was universally praised by the supervisors ahead of today’s vote to hire her.

Board Chair Anaiah Kirk stated, “I’ve been able to work with Dr. Freeman on some committees, and I think she is a fantastic woman. I love the fact that she has roots here, she has a young family here, and she has a lot of hands-on experience in the medical field.”

Vice-Chair Kathleen Haff, added, “Dr. Freeman is very well qualified, we’ve had a chance to meet her, and I’m very excited about her coming on board.”

Supervisor Ryan Campbell added that she “brings a great deal of talent and experience to the county.”

Supervisors Jaron Brandon and David Goldemberg were also very complimentary.

In addition, the board thanked Dr. Sergienko for his service after serving as Interim Health Officer during two separate stretches over the past two years. He is also Mariposa County’s full-time health officer.

It was noted that Dr. Freeman is still seeing patients in her current position and she could not attend today’s board of supervisors meeting. There will be a more formal introduction of her at a future meeting.

Her starting salary will be just over $230,000.