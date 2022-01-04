Kirk Picked As Supervisor Chair: Haff Is Vice Chair

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk hands a gift to Supervisor Ryan Campbell for recently serving as board chair View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors picked new leadership for 2022.

Ryan Campbell served as board chair throughout 2021 and Anaiah Kirk was the vice-chair.

The board held an election at the start of today’s meeting. Supervisor Kathleen Haff motioned to appoint Kirk as the new chair. It was seconded by Supervisor David Goldemberg and the vote was 5-0.

Outgoing chair Ryan Campbell then nominated Haff to be the vice-chair, and it was again seconded by Supervisor Goldemberg. The vote was also 5-0.

New chair Kirk praised Campbell for his leadership over the past year, noting it is still a new board, with everyone in the midst of their first term in office. He and Campbell have now served three years while the other members are finishing their first year.

Kirk added, “Some people think it (board chair) is more of a leadership role, but for me it is more of a servant role. Instead of it just being mainly about what I’m trying to do, and what I’m about, you really have to work with the other members trying to get things accomplished even when you may not see eye to eye.”

As a father and husband, Kirk stressed that his personal priorities are the families and children of the community.

He expressed optimism that since all five members have now worked together for a full year there will be more efficiencies and accomplishments.

The supervisors typically use a rotating system to pick the chair and vice-chair, but have sometimes historically bucked the trend based on board preferences. The board chose to keep the rotating system in place this year.

The Tuolumne Utilities District also previously used a rotating system for board leadership, but in recent years chose to have Bob Rucker serve as chair for consecutive years and then followed by Barbara Balen elected to the leadership role for the past two years.