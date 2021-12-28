Highway 4 Reopens And So Does Bear Valley

Snow at Bear Valley 12-28-21 (Bear Valley Image) View Photo

Arnold, CA — There was a full closure of Highway 4 east of Arnold throughout Monday and continuing early this morning due to snow and dangerous travel conditions.

The closure at Blue Lake Springs prevented access to Bear Valley Ski Resort. The resort closed yesterday citing avalanche concerns and travel limitations.

The CHP reports that Highway 4 reopened at around nine o’clock this morning. Officials say it is “subject to change without advanced notice” this time of year.

In turn, Bear Valley also announced that it is reopening today.

Dodge Ridge, up Highway 108, was able to stay open throughout yesterday’s storm event.