Water Conservation Needed After Tuolumne Main Canal Failure

Tuolumne Main Canal Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Related to the recent storm, the Tuolumne Utilities District was notified by PG&E this morning that there is a failure with its Tuolumne Main Canal water conveyance system.

TUD spokesperson Lisa Westbrook says, “PG&E crews are assessing the failure to make repairs. TUD is asking all residents to limit their water supply until repairs to the Main Canal can be made.”

No additional information is immediately available related to the extent of damage or type of impact to the conveyance system.

The Tuolumne Main Canal is the main water source for TUD.

Westbrook adds, “The Tuolumne Main Canal comes out of the Lyons Reservoir canyon, with very steep terrain, and it is difficult to access right now with the snow and the storms that we’ve had.”

We will pass along more information when it comes into the news center.