Winter Wonderland Turned Playground

District 10 Snow Cat groom working on HWY 108 behind the closure gate 12-18-21 View Photos

Sonora, CA — The recent storms have brought a thick blanket of snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains creating many opportunities for frolicking in the snow this weekend, but getting there may take some time.

Caltrans cautions those planning to head to the slopes can expect long delays. They advise that you give yourself plenty of extra time on the highways, as Sierra resorts and winter recreation areas are anticipating large crowds. The recent winter storm has blanketed the higher elevations with fresh snow, leaving many anxious to enjoy the winter wonderland.

In District 10, Caltrans crews are using heavy equipment like this Snow Cat in the Peddler Hill/Long Barn area to groom Highway 108 behind the closure gate from the snow park to Kennedy Meadows. Once flattened, the roadway will be ready for snowmobiles and other vehicles on tracks to take advantage of the fresh snow along with others like cross-country skiers to also join in the fun.

Wanting winter recreators to reach their destination and return home safely, Caltrans reminds motorists to winterize vehicles by carrying chains and packing an emergency supply kit. It should include water, food, clothing, antifreeze, and other essentials. For the latest road conditions, go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on traffic.