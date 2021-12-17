Cloudy
Supervisor Series Continues With Kirk

By B.J. Hansen
Anaiah Kirk

Anaiah Kirk

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

It is the third segment in our five-part series featuring the supervisors. It is a chance to hear where they stand on issues specific to their district and the county as a whole.

District Three covers Twain Harte, Tuolumne and many communities up the Highway 108 corridor.

Kirk will talk about issues like business activity, housing affordability, homelessness, cannabis, COVID-19 and fire insurance.

Past shows have included supervisors Ryan Campbell and David Goldemberg and upcoming shows will feature Kathleen Haff and Jaron Brandon.

