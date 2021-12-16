Note To Travelers: Seasonal Passes Closed For The Season

Snow up Highway 108 View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — It is official. The area mountain passes will remain closed for the next several months.

Caltrans spokesperson Bob Highfill says, “The recent storms and accumulation of snow we’ve had make the seasonal closures necessary for the safety of motorists and Caltrans crews.”

It includes Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 120 Tioga Pass.

He adds, “The weather conditions on the passes and subsequent road conditions are among the determining factors in the decision to make the seasonal closure. Once the passes are closed for the winter, they are not reopened until conditions warrant it.”

Highfill says Caltrans always aims to have the passes reopened by Memorial Day weekend, if not sooner.