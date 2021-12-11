Supervisor Goldemberg Talks About Issues Facing Tuolumne County

District 1 Tuolumne County Supervisor David Goldemberg View Photo

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Series continues with discussions on important topics in the county.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views features District 1 Supervisor David Goldemberg. He is in his first term on the board and will talk about his experiences so far and even one surprise he did not anticipate along with a host of other issues like the COVID-19 Pandemic and homelessness. With his many years of background in firefighting, it will be a major topic. He expresses why he had supported the failed Measure V that asked local voters to approve more funding for fire departments.

“The county fire has got approximately 23 pieces of apparatus that are almost 25 years old and we need to look at a replacement schedule. Like a trucking company, if they have a hundred trucks, even if we had a big grant drop in our lap we wouldn’t want to replace them all at once. You want to have a replacement schedule. One a year basically forever. So, we need to support the county fire department in those ways,” urged Goldemberg.

Later shows will feature Anaiah Kirk, Kathleen Haff and Jaron Brandon. Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

