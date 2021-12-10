Record Breaking Clarke Broadcasting Cash Drive For Interfaith

Cash Drive For Interfaith Social Services View Photos

Sonora, CA — The community came forward in a big way this year to help those in need during Clarke Broadcasting’s annual Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services.

The cash drive was held this morning during the Star 92.7 morning show with Mark Grauer and on 93.5 KKBN with John Yazel. It was also highlighted throughout the KVML morning show with Mark Truppner.

In total, over $157,000 was raised.

Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock responded, “What a community! I cannot believe it. It is amazing!”

The gifts came in various sizes, and every bit helps. Some of the notable donations included $80,000 from Chicken Ranch Rancheria and over $43,000 from the Sonora Area Foundation and 25 of its donors. SAF Executive Director Darrell Slocum says the donations are reflective of the work of Interfaith Social Services and how they fill an important void in the community.

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal Chair Lloyd Mathiesen added, “We’ve been very fortunate with how business has gone and we are happy to give some back to the community. Cathie and her volunteers over there are saints.”

Peacock says the money will go directly to those in need in Tuolumne County via purchasing healthy food and helping with things like past utility bills. She says Interfaith sees over 500 families per month.

A correlating coat drive is also underway. New or gently used jackets can be dropped off at the Clarke Broadcasting studios at 342 South Washington Street until the close of business hours today (Friday at 5pm). They can also be dropped off tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am-2pm at the Interfaith office at 18500 Striker Court.