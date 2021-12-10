Planned Sonora Homeless Shelter To Go Before Planning Commission

Sonora Homeless Shelter Site View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Planning Commission will review whether to issue a Use Permit so that a dilapidated property on South Stewart Street can be renovated and transformed into a homeless shelter.

The property at 290 South Stewart Street was recently purchased by the City of Sonora, and the shelter would be managed by the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA). It could house up to 15 homeless residents.

City staff is recommending approval of the project as a way to improve a blighted structure and to provide more housing for those unsheltered. ATCAA oversaw a “Point In Time” survey in 2019 that found 261 homeless residents living in Tuolumne County. The next count will be done in early 2022.

This coming Monday’s open to the public Planning Commission meeting starts at 5:30pm at Sonora City Hall.