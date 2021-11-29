39 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne County, 34 In Calaveras

Cases by Date of Report View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 39 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with 24 who are unvaccinated. Active cases are down to 62 including 10 people who are hospitalized, 5 who are hospitalized are vaccinated. Today’s newly reported cases had 6 cases age 17 or younger and 13 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 2 girls age 11 or younger, 2 girls and 2 boys age 11 to 17, 3 women and 2 men age 18 to 29, 7 women and 3 men in their 30s, 2 women and 1 man in their 40s, 2 men in their 50s, 3 women and 2 men in their 60s, 3 women and 2 men in their 70s and 1 woman and 2 men in heir 80s.

The State Public Health put out a statement about the omicron variant as detailed here. At this time, there are no identified cases in the United States. Tuolumne public health says “Our team will continue to monitor the situation closely along with our State and Federal partners.” A local health order has been issued by interim Health Officer, Dr. Sergienko regarding isolation and quarantine, it is an update of the original State Health Officer. Due to recent clarification from the State, a local health order is required to reinstitute isolation and quarantine measures which public health states is a vital means to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County. The health order can be viewed here.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 19.2 from 25.4 per 100,000 population last week. A total of 73 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 6,021 have been released from isolation. There have been 6,224 community cases and 141 deaths. A total of 58% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. There have been 1,621 inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,271 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 34 new cases, 20 active cases with three hospitalized bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,339. A total of seven of the new cases are age 17 or younger and three are age 65 and older, in total 788 under ave 17 and 741 over 65 have been identified with covid. There are 42 more recovered cases for a total of 4,230 cases recovered and 54.12% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots available to adults over 18 as detailed here or for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through myturn.ca.gov, by calling 833-422-4255, or the pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers.

The Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination and testing team is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds. Appointments are necessary, go to myturn.ca.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Holiday Gatherings The California Department of health’s recommendations for staying safe during the holidays is to celebrate in ways that don’t spread COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent its spread:

Get vaccinated. It’s the best way to protect others.

Keep gatherings small

If everyone at an indoor gathering is fully vaccinated, masks are optional

If your guests are unvaccinated or you don’t know their status, plan gatherings that are small, short, and outdoors.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth:

When social distancing is not possible

When you might be around unvaccinated people, especially indoors

When around older individuals or people with medical conditions

When gathering inside, ventilate well. Open doors and windows, run HVAC systems, and install high-quality air filters.

Check local conditions. Your county may have stricter guidance than the state. Take extra precautions when local levels of virus transmission are high.

Activate CA Notify and ask your guests to do the same. CA Notify anonymously notifies individuals of a possible exposure.

Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Stay home if you are sick.

Our Coivd-19 information page is here.

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 11/23 39 20 3,742 57 Calaveras 11/29 20 34 4,339 89 Mariposa 11/24 34 16 1,567 18 Mono 11/29 103 26 1,658 5 Stanislaus 11/29 1,023 161 81,353 1,415 Tuolumne 11/29 62 39 7,845 141