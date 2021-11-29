State Public Health Puts Out Statement About Omicron Variant

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Department of Public Health reports that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has not been detected in the state, but officials are closely monitoring the situation.

There are unknowns related to the level of protection vaccines have against the latest variant. Director of the California Public Health Department, Dr. Tomas Aragon, argues, “the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its variants. We are doubling down on our vaccination and booster efforts to ensure that all Californians have access to safe, effective, and free vaccines that can prevent serious illness and death.”

The state is in communication with federal officials at the CDC to relay info to the public, local health departments and health care providers regarding the new variant.

Travelers who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe within the last 14 days must follow CDC recommendations to get tested 3-5 days after arrival, quarantine for 7 days even if testing negative, and isolate for 10 days if COVID-19 symptoms develop.

To find a CA Public Health fact sheet about the Omicron variant, click here.