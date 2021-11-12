Second Weekend In November Events

Turu Vanderwiel and Faith Hamilton View Photo

The weather is cooling down and 2nd Saturday Art Night banners will be up. Merchants along Washington Street will have their doors open and several will feature live music. The Aloft Art Gallery at Baer’s has a new collection of art and Tuolumne County Arts has the Dots and Lines Auction Fundraiser on show in their gallery with bidding in person or online continuing until 7:30pm November 13th. Saturday at noon is Dia de los Muertos in Courthouse Square in Sonora. Tuolumne County Arts in collaboration with the Sonora MakersLab will be creating an Dia de los Muertos Altar in Courthouse Park beginning in the afternoon and continuing during 2nd Saturday Art Night from 5:00-8:00 pm.

Faith Hamilton is hosting the long-awaited dinner event called ‘Supporting the Blue; A Fundraiser For the Sonora Police Department’. The event will be at the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Saturday. As detailed here, the goal is to raise $100,000 to buy a new K-9 Patrol Car.

Saturday at 11:30am is the Big Trees North Grove Guided Walk. Details are here.

The Calaveras Gem & Mineral Society is hosting a Tailgate Rock Swap & Sale that is free and open to the public. Information will be available on what their club has to offer, items for sale include rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry, gifts and organizers promise fun for everyone. Details are here.

This weekend the Sonora Moose Lodge and Sonora Elks Lodge are both recognizing Veterans. The Moose Lodge is hosting a Veteran’s Spaghetti Feed from 1pm to 4pm and the Elks Lodge is hosting a Veteran’s Dinner from 5pm to 7pm.

The Sonora Rotary is hosting a Poker Tournament starting at 5pm at the Willow Springs Clubhouse in Soulsbyville.

Meet up with the Youth Mountain Biking group at Indigeny Reserve at 1pm on Sunday to enjoy the trails. Details are here.