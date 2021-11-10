Supporting The Blue: A Fundraiser For The Sonora Police Department

Turu Vanderwiel and Faith Hamilton View Photo

Almost two years ago, a local student began to work on her Senior Project. However, Covid-19 interrupted it.

Although she is no longer a high school student, Faith Hamilton will finally host her fundraiser for the Sonora Police Department.

Hamilton and Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderweil were both Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The long-awaited dinner event is called ‘Supporting the Blue; A Fundraiser For the Sonora Police Department’.

It will be held this Saturday November 13th, inside of the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

The goal is to raise $100,000 to buy a new car K-9 Patrol Car.

So why commit to following through on a Senior Project, even long after graduation? According to Hamilton, it was personally important to her.

“They are all just great people, said Hamilton. “I just want to make sure that they (the Sonora Police Department) are protected as much as they protect us.”

Chief Vanderweil is excited that the dream of putting together a K-9 team is soon to become a reality.

“We’ve been focused on this for the last few years, said Vanderweil. “Thankfully, Faith came along and offered to do this fundraiser.”

According to Vanderweil, a K-9 Patrol car costs around $80,000 with an extra $20,000 needed for customized temperature sensors, cages and door pops.

The Sierra Building will open to the public at 5 PM. Dinner (prepared by Rockin’ BBQ) will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The meal consists of Tri-Tip, Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Caesar Salad and Garlic Bread.

The evening should run until around 9 PM with silent auctions, live auctions and live music by Ricky V and Friends.

Pre-sale tickets are still available at $35 each. For First Responders, the tickets are $30 each.

This evening (Wednesday), Faith and her dad Ron Hamilton, will be selling the final pre-sale tickets at the Starbucks inside of the Junction Shopping Center. Faith will be there from 5 PM until 7 PM.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets but cant make it tonight, or if you’d like more information, call Faith at 209-588-6993.

