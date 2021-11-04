First Weekend In November Events

Bocce Court In Twain Harte View Photo

The first weekend of November is soon and Twain Harte’s Fabulous First Fridays offer everyone the opportunity to enjoy extended business hours. Organized by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce they welcome visitors to Twain Harte’s shops, bocce ball courts, and restaurants including the China House will be open.

Saturday morning at 10am the League of Women Voters is meeting virtually to discuss a Study of Homelessness as detailed here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding a Virtual Open Garden Day via Zoom on Saturday, details are here.

Big Trees North Grove Guided Walk participants can meet up at the Warming Hut at 11:30am on Saturday for an easy walk led by knowledgeable Docents and staff. All ages are welcome, details are here.

In Angels Camp at Greenhorn Creek they are hosting the 7th Annual Holiday Craft Faire.

The Summerville High School Feed The Bears dinner fundraising event is Sunday at 1:30pm. All proceeds including the raffles go to the Bear Grant program giving additional money to Arts, Academics and Athletics. Pre-Orders Only, contact and detailed information is here.

The Chapel in the Pines in Twain Harte is hosting a Harvest Hoe Down Sunday from 3:30pm to 6pm. The free, family-friendly harvest party will have fellowship, food, games, music, and prizes. They invite individuals to come in costume as your favorite harvest character (scarecrow, farmer, pioneer or any costume.)