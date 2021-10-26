3 Deaths, 89 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 39 New Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 booster vaccine eligibility View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and two women in their 90s due to COVID-19. There are 89 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report with 72 unvaccinated and 17 vaccinated, 18 cases are age 17 or younger and 21 cases are age 60 or older. There are 261 active cases including 17 who are hospitalized. Public Health Officials stated Friday that a team continues to coordinate with two local care facilities on efforts to mitigate current outbreaks.

Tuolumne Public health states after an extensive review of available data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup approved booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as of October 22, 2021.

◾ If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over two months ago, and are age 18 or older.

◾ If you received the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine over six months ago and fall into one of the groups below, you will be able to get the booster of your choosing:

◾65 years and older, or

◾18+ living in long-term care settings, or

◾18+ with underlying medical conditions, or

◾18+ who are at increased risk due to social inequity, or

◾18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Individuals eligible for a booster may receive either the same or a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose, depending on advice from a health care provider, individual preference, availability, or convenience. To determine if you fall into one of these groups, please visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/…/COVID-19/Vaccine-Booster-QA.aspx

There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic (Pfizer) in Jamestown on October 26, 2021 from 9:30-11:30 am and 1:15-4:30 pm. Appointments can be made with a local pharmacy, you can check with your local healthcare provider, or make an appointment at myturn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255.

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370.

Public Health says “Getting a flu vaccine this fall can reduce your risk of getting flu and help save scarce medical resources needed to care for people with COVID-19. It’s important for everyone to do their part to stay healthy this flu season.” Recommendations to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses: •Mask Up: Cover your nose and mouth with a mask when out in public. •Lather Up: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. •Sleeve Up: Roll up your sleeve to get a flu shot.

The more people vaccinated against flu, the more people protected from flu. Learn more: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/protect-your-health.html

New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 2 girls and 9 boys age 0 to 11, 2 girls and 5 boys age 12 to 17, 3 woman and 8 men age 18 to 29, 6 women and 5 men age 30 to 39, 5 women and 7 men age 40 to 49, 8 women and 3 men age 50-59, 5 women and 5 men age 60 to 69, 6 women and 3 men age 70 to 79, 2 women and 2 men age 80 to 89 and 1 women and 2 men age 90 or older.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County declined to 54.1 from 38.5 per 100,000 population Friday. A total of 5 were released from isolation since Friday, in all 5,153 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,531 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 61% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 2 active COVID-19 cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,285 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. There have been 117 community deaths due to COVID-19, three were vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 39 new cases since Friday and active cases increased by six to 76, including three Covid hospitalizations. There are 15 new cases age 17 or younger and 5 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 642 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 662 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 55.2% of their eligible population.

Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health, Mark Twain Medical Center are collaborating for a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Calaveras High School in San Andreas (350 High School Street, San Andreas, CA 95249) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov

Mariposa County Public Health reports a death due to COVID-19, 31 new cases and 126 active cases including 8 hospitalizations.

Mariposa Health Officials also say they have been getting a lot of questions about why they are seeing so many cases, even with vaccines widely available. While there are many factors that impact this, including number of people vaccinated and our behaviors, the Delta Variant is also impacting case levels. R-naught represents the average number of people an infected person is expected to spread the disease to. It gives us a number to show how contagious an infectious disease is. The original strain of COVID-19 (like we were seeing in 2020) has an R-naught of about 3. Meaning one person could spread the virus to about 3 other people. The Delta variant is much more contagious and one person can spread the virus to 5 – 9 people.

Last Week’s Overview (Oct. 15 – 22) Tuolumne reported a total of 172 new cases up from 145 last week and Calaveras has reported 82 cases up from 65 last week. This week there were five Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were 66 new cases in Mariposa and one death of a resident due to Covid.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies as detailed here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/24 99 30 3,492 55 Calaveras 10/25 76 39 3,788 82 Mariposa 10/25 45 31 1,370 17 Mono 10/25 65 3 1,466 5 Stanislaus 10/25 1,667 431 77,563 1,338 Tuolumne 10/25 261 89 7,151 117