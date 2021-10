Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley and Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Dore Bietz.

They will talk about preparations residents need to make ahead of emergency situations. Topics will include evacuation planning, the county alert system, plans for emergency sirens, search and rescue operations, fire season, winter safety and other related topics.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews

Written by BJ Hansen .