Battle For First Place In Mother Lode League

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High Football

Sonora, CA — The only two unbeaten high school football teams in the Mother Lode League will faceoff this evening at Dunlavy Field.

The Sonora High Wildcats will face the Argonaut Mustangs. Both are 2-0 in league play. Sonora has an overall record of 4-3 and Argonaut is 6-2.

Meanwhile the current third and fourth place teams in the league will faceoff at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne. Summerville High is 1-1 in league play (3-3 overall) and will host Calaveras High (1-2 league record and 2-5 overall).

It is the second to last week of the regular season. Next Friday Sonora will host Summerville.

