No Vaccine Mandate For Columbia College Students

Columbia, CA — The Yosemite Community College Board of Trustees voted in favor of developing a COVID-19 testing policy for students to access campus, but there will be no vaccine mandate.

It is a different approach than the University of California and California State University systems are taking. Governor Gavin Newsom has issued vaccine mandates for students attending those four-year campuses. He has also announced a similar future directive for K-12 students. However, at this time, he is allowing the leaders of the 116 community colleges to make their own decisions about vaccine requirements at their campuses.

This week the YCCD Board of Directors voted 5-2 to develop a testing policy for students instead of any form of vaccine requirement.

The vote was 5-2 in favor. Board Chair Margie Bulkin and board member Darin Gharat were the two votes in opposition.

At the meeting, a survey was referenced noting that 51-percent of YCCD students preferred a vaccine mandate for the spring semester, but 41-percent said they would consider going elsewhere for education if there was a vaccine directive.

The YCCD includes both Columbia College and Modesto Junior College.

