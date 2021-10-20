Newsom Calls For Increased Water Conservation Measures

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new drought proclamation allowing the State Water Resources Control Board to start temporarily banning practices like washing down sidewalks and driveways.

Californians have reduced overall consumption by about 5-percent this past year. Newsom continues to call for voluntary conservation of 15-percent.

Newsom says, “As the western U.S. faces a potential third year of drought, it’s critical that Californians across the state redouble our efforts to save water in every way possible.”

Newsom also touts that the state budget invests $5.2 billion over the next three years on drought relief projects.

The past water year has been among the driest on record. The National Weather Service reports that the first major storm system of the season should arrive by the weekend with up to seven inches of rain possible in some parts of the state.