First League Loss For The Bears

Written by: Mike Woicicki

The Summerville Bears lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 42 to 7 last night. This makes the Bears’ season record 3 and 3 and their league record 1 and 1. It was a very close contest in the first half with Argonaut scoring the first touchdown and the Bears following that score with their own drive to tie the game.

The game became a defensive struggle for the rest of the half until the Mustangs passed for their second touchdown and took a 14 to 7 lead into the locker room, but the promise of a close game was broken when all the momentum seemed to turn in favor of the Mustangs. With a 75 and then an 80-yard run, both for touchdowns, Argonaut broke the game open and kept the Bears at bay for the entire second half.

The player of the game was awarded to Wyatt Frankenstein for his fine defensive play. The Bears will play Calaveras High next week in their only league home game of the season.

Sonora High School is off this week. The Wildcats will face Argonaut next Friday at Dunlavy Field. Bears football airs live on 93.5 KKBN and Sonora Football on Star 92.7.