Summerville Football Travels To Face Argonaut

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Jackson, CA — Two teams will try to stay undefeated in Mother Lode League play tonight.

Summerville High School (3-2) will travel to Jackson to face Argonaut High School (5-2). Both teams are 1-0 in the Mother Lode League. Argonaut defeated Calaveras 35-0 two weeks ago, and Summerville beat Amador 20-6 last Friday.

Sonora High School is off this week. The Wildcats will face Argonaut next Friday at Dunlavy Field. Sonora High is 4-3 and the only team that’s 2-0 in league play after defeating both Amador 46-0 and Calaveras 64-22.