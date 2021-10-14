Update: Law Enforcement Presence In La Grange

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Update at 10am: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies are now clearing the scene and leaving after responding to a home in the 13000 block of Hoyito Circle in La Grange. A heavy amount of law enforcement personnel has been staged there throughout the morning. The sheriff’s office reports that it was determined that no crimes were committed. No additional information is immediately available.

Original story posted at 9:55am: La Grange, CA — There has been a heavy amount of law enforcement personnel near a home in the 13000 block of Hoyito Circle in La Grange this morning.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that it is due to a “suspicious circumstance.”

No additional information has been released. The sheriff’s office asks the public to avoid the area while authorities try to work through the incident details.