Update: Officials Slow Fire In Avery Area

Update at 9:26am: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread has been stopped on a three-acre fire near Valley View Drive in the Avery area. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Mop-up will continue this morning.

Original story posted at 8:33am: Avery, CA — Officials have located a three-acre vegetation fire in the Avery area of Calaveras County.

It was reported to fire officials by multiple people, but there were conflicting locations about where exactly the smoke was coming from. The vegetation fire has now been located near Valley View Drive and Forest Road 4N40. There are no initial reports of any structures being threatened. Fire crews are working to contain it. It is being referred to as the Sun Fire.