Judge Halts Prison Worker Vaccine Mandate

Sacramento, CA — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order that will prevent a vaccine mandate for California prison workers from taking effect this Friday.

The decision came from Kern County Judge Bernard Barrman. The state mandate will not be enforced while the court considers a request for a preliminary injunction.

However, the public health department-directed mandate for vaccines will still impact prison employees who work at institutions with in-house healthcare facilities. The State of California reports that 240 state prison inmates, and 39 prison employees, have died since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The vaccine mandate is opposed by the California Correctional Peace Officers Association.