Water Outage Planned Due To Pipe Replacement

Crystal Falls Lake View Photo

Sonora, CA — A pipeline replacement project will leave some TUD customers in the Crystal Falls area without water on Thursday.

The outage is scheduled for customers in the vicinity of Middle Camp Road, Longeway Road, Lazy Z Road and Nile River Road. It is part of Phase II of the Crystal Falls Techite Pipeline Replacement Project. 2000 feet of pipe was replaced during phase one in 2020, and an additional 2000 feet is being replaced as part of phase two.

,000 more feet will be replaced in future years. The water outage on Thursday (October 14) should last between 7am-4pm.