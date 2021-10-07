More Time To Give Opinions On Redistricting

Calaveras County Redistricting Draft Map View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Residents in Calaveras County are being given another two weeks to submit their opinions and ideas regarding redistricting.

In September county leaders announced a public hearing would be held on Oct. 12, as reported here. At that same time, they made available draft maps drawn using 2020 Census data and public comments received by county leaders to date. Wanting to give residents more time “to draft their own maps and continue submitting public comment,” the hearing has been moved to October 26th in the Board of Supervisors Chambers. It will start after the scheduled board meeting, according to county officials.

Community members are encouraged to attend the hearing and provide input on the draft map. Alternative preliminary draft maps can be found by clicking here. County officials detail, “The supervisorial districts must be drawn in a manner that evenly distributes the County’s population between each district. In addition to population, the County must consider geographic contiguity, integrity of local communities of interest and cities, consideration of natural and man-made barriers, and compactness.

Still available to the public is the community mapper where individuals can submit maps and make public comments. Written comments and paper maps can be turned in to the County Registrar of Voters Office, 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.

Questions or comments can be directed to the County Clerk at redistricting@co.calaveras.ca.us, or call (209)754-6376 or click here for more redistricting information.