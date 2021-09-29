Draft Map For Calaveras Redistricting Is Out

Calaveras County Redistricting Draft Map View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents can get their first glimpse of the redistricting draft map.

The supervisorial district draft map was released today and can be viewed by clicking here. The map was drawn using 2020 Census data and public comments received by county leaders to date. County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner note that the 2020 census block map and population data are now available within the mapping tool as well. She detailed that once viewing the map the red outlines are the current districts and the pink is the redistricting lines. Also, clicking on the Legend square on the left side of the map shows the color-coded proposed communites, supervisors, and redistricting lines.

A public hearing on the first proposed draft map will be held on October 12th in the Board of Supervisors Chambers. Turner urges community members to attend the hearing and provide feedback on the draft map. Other ways the public can give feedback is to use the community mapper to submit community of interest maps or give written public comments and paper maps to the County Registrar of Voters Office, 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, CA 95249. Additionally, questions or comments can be directed to the County Clerk at redistricting@co.calaveras.ca.us, or call (209)754-6376. Click here for more information regarding redistricting.