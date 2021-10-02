Public Health Officials Weigh In On COVID, Measles And Flu Season

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko and Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta.

Early in the show, they will talk about the recent surge in COVID cases, and some optimism regarding the outlook over the coming weeks They will also talk about how the spike has impacted local health care services. In addition, they will explain who would benefit from the Pfizer booster shot, and how COVID will hopefully soon transition from a pandemic to more of an endemic.

Other topics will include upcoming free drive-through flu shot clinics and a recent case of measles discovered in the community.

A programming note, we earlier promoted that this weekend’s show would focus on evacuation planning in Tuolumne County with the Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Services. Due to a scheduling conflict, that show has been postponed to a later date.