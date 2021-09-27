TUD To Discuss GM, In-Person Meetings And PG&E Infrastructure

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board Of Directors will have its regular meeting on Tuesday and a special meeting on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s 9am regular agenda includes a review of the annual audit, a presentation about the retiree healthcare plan, a declaration to recognize “Water Professionals Appreciation Week,” and a discussion about whether to resume in-person board and committee meetings (they are currently held virtually).

Immediately after that, the board will break into closed session to further discuss hiring a new General Manager. We reported earlier that Don Perkins has been serving as the Interim General Manager following the dismissal of former GM Ed Pattison. Immediately after closed session, the board is scheduled to reopen the meeting to consider the “Approval of a General Manager Employment Agreement.”

Then at Wednesday’s special 10am meeting, the board will immediately break into closed session for continued negotiations about acquiring Pacific Gas and Electric Infrastructure. If any action is taken, it would be announced immediately afterward.