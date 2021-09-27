Gasoline Prices Continue Upward Climb

Stock Photo Gas pump View Photo

Sonora, CA — The average price of regular unleaded increased by a penny over the past two weeks.

The nationwide average is $3.25 per gallon, much lower than California, which has an average of $4.37. The Lundberg Survey, which tracks fuel prices, attributes the recent slight increase to a rise in crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the average price is $1 more than a year ago. San Francisco has the highest average price in the country, at $4.47 and Houston, Texas is the lowest at $2.72.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section reports that regular unleaded is selling locally, in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, between $3.97 to $4.49.